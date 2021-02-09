Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,352 shares of company stock worth $5,696,632. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

