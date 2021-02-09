Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coherent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coherent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Coherent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Coherent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coherent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $227.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

