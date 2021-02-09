Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 693,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

