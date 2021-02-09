Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

