Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $12.44 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $8,519,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.