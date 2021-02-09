Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 5.2%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.53. 115,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 68,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $32,520.00. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Coda Octopus Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

