CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

