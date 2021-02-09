CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group stock opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

