Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.63. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 265,092 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

