CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $18,818.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,585,028 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

