Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $64,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.