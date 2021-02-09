Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.