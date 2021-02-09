Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $254.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna stock opened at $206.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

