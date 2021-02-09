CIBC Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $26.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $28.50 to $26.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $13.84 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

