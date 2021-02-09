CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,354 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $310.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

