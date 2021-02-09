CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $362.33 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,699 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.95% of TC Energy worth $362,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,980 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after buying an additional 621,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $20,204,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TRP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

