CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 337,598 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 4.46% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $133,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBU. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

