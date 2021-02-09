CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

