Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Shares of CHT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

