Chubb Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

CB stock opened at $166.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,429 shares of company stock worth $9,070,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

