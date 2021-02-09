Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4,734.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 109,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,745 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

