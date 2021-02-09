China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Trading Up 11.3%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price was up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,131,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 440,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

