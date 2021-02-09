Chimera Investment (CIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CIM opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

