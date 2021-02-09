Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 5.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. 2,396,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,393,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 261,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

