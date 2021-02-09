Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

