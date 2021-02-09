Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 1,495,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.