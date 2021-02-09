Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $5.07. 9,300,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,622,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

