Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $5.07. 9,300,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,622,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.
