Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Announces $0.24 — Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2429 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

