Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.1-118.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.72 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS.

CNC stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.04.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

