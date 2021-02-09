CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.75 EPS.

CDK stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.