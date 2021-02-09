CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.