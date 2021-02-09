CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.58

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3962997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040,295.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

