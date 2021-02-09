CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Major Shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp Buys 287,250 Shares

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp purchased 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

