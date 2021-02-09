Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

CPCAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CPCAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

