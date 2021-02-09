Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Purchases A$30,000.60 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston bought 14,286 shares of Catalyst Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($21,429.00).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.94.
About Catalyst Metals
