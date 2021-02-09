Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Purchases A$30,000.60 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston bought 14,286 shares of Catalyst Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.60 ($21,429.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.94.

About Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in Tandarra Gold, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Boort, Stawell North, and Sebastian projects, which are located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

