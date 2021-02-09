Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $113.50. 606,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

