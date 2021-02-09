Caspian Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $283,467.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.19 or 0.01047066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.87 or 0.05572612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00031084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

