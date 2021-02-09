Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80. 260,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 354,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
