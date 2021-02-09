Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80. 260,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 354,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

