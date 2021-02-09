Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up 3.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Carter’s worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 430,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,700,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $4,025,033 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,012. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.