Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.503-18.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.36 billion.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.