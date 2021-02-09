Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.503-18.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.36 billion.
Carrier Global stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
