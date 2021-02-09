Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday.

CABGY stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,434. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

