Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

