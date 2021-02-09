CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.