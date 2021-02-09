CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

