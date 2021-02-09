CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.19 and last traded at $93.22. 597,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 749,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -202.65 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,858,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

