Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives $40.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.