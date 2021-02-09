Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives $40.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,779. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.