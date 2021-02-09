Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

