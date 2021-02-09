Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $21.56 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Cardano has a market cap of $21.56 billion and $6.30 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00428179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010890 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.