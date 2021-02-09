Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.00. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 16,537 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 192,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71). Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch acquired 203,958 shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21). Insiders purchased 694,133 shares of company stock worth $13,384,565 over the last three months.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

