CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,224.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3,192.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

