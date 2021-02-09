Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

